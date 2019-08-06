|
Bradley C. Shultis, of Las Vegas, passed away on August 1, 2019. He was born on December 3, 1946 to Elwin "Al" and Marguerite "Peggy" Shultis in Oneonta, New York. He spent his childhood in Southern California and as a teen moved to Las Vegas, where he resided for over 55 years. He was a well-known and respected businessman, for years with Valley Foods, and more recently with an expertise in real estate development. He was a wonderful and loving husband to his wife Karen Petersen (He was my compass). A fabulous father to his sons Steve and his wife Judy, and Dave and his wife Susanne, he was their role model, mentor and best friend. He brought incredible joy to Karen's daughters, Lisa Iverson and Katie and her husband John Uhlenbrock. He was an adoring grandfather to Brianna and Alyssa, Tristan, Jake, Talon and D.J. and to Karen's grandsons Caden, Dylan, Brayden and Garrett. He was a most devoted son to Al, who predeceased him in 2011 and Peggy who survives him. He is also survived by his dear brother Greg and his wife Dawn and sister Elaine and her husband Bob Balderson. His beloved sister Audrey Hayes predeceased him in 2001. He is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. He was a gentle bear of a man, who lit up a room with his smile and his laughter. He will be sorely missed by all who loved him. A celebration of his life will be on Saturday, August 10 at 11:00a.m. Please wear your Hawaiian shirts and blue jeans. Services will be held Saturday, August 10, 2019, 11:00am, at Mountain View Presbytarian Church, 8601 Del Web Blvd, Las Vegas, NV, 89134,