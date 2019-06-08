|
BREANNA A. ZORABEDIAN and GIANNI MICHAEL VENDETTI Breanna "Breezy" A. Zorabedian passed away May 18, 2019, she was 22 years old. Breanna was a loving daughter, granddaughter, sister, fianceé, but most important a mother for nine months, as we lost them both. Breezy was an Angel on earth and always loved helping others. She was currently employed at Westgate resorts but aspired to work in the medical field where she could continue to be of service to others. Breanna and Gianni were so very loved by many and will be greatly missed..Together Forever. Services were held today at 400 S. Water St., Henderson NV. Support Epilepsy Awareness.