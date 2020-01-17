Home

La Paloma Funeral Services
5450 Stephanie Street
Las Vegas, NV 89122
(702) 732-7070
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
3:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Hope Christian Church
850 E. Cactus Ave.
Las Vegas, NV
Celebration of Life
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
4:00 PM
Hope Christian Church
850 E. Cactus Ave.
Las Vegas, NV
BRENDA ALU NOVIELLE Brenda Alu Novielle, beloved mother, sister, and friend, passed away January 14, 2020 at the age of 64 in Las Vegas. Brenda was born in Topeka, KS to a military family which took her to Shreveport, LA and Kaiserslautern, Germany before settling in Las Vegas, in 1973. She was known for her big smile, fighting spirit, and love of Mickey Mouse. Brenda was preceded in death by her parents, A. Ann and Frank Alu, and brother Tony. She is survived by her children, Michelle (Matt) and Daniel, grandson, Joseph, and siblings Mari-Rene and Gary (Kerry.) A Celebration of Life will be Fri., Jan. 24, at Hope Christian Church located at 850 E. Cactus Ave., Las Vegas. Visitation begins at 3pm, followed by the service at 4pm. Please wear your favorite Mickey Mouse shirt to honor Brenda's life long love of all things Mickey. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Nathan Adelson Hospice.
