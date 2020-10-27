1/1
Brenda Helen Mathes
1946 - 2020
Brenda Helen Mathes age 74, passed away peacefully with her family by her side on October 20th, 2020 at her granddaughter's home in Surprise, AZ. Brenda was preceded in death by her parents Maxine and Ray Mathes, her sister Nancy Rae Mathes and daughter Kathleen Heather McLean. She is survived by her brother Ronald Mathes, her three children Traecy Rae Powers (Mat), Troy Robert McLean (Danielle), and Tony B. Mclean (Angela), her five grandchildren, Aubrea (Matt), Chaney, Shinah (Andrew), Hadley (Mike), and Brecken, and her six great-grandchildren, Tripp, Gideon, Charlotte, Ainsley, Silas, and Jane. Brenda was born on August 29th, 1946 in Ogden, Utah to parents Ray Mathes and Maxine Goodrick. She graduated from Rancho Highschool in 1964 and was the first Candy Striper at Sunrise Hospital in Las Vegas, NV to become a mother. She attended nursing school then later changed her focus in life and became a registered FTD florist throughout the states of NV, AZ, CA, OH, WI and WYO. Brenda will always be known as an amazing cook, horticulturalist, loving mother and grandmother. She will be remembered for her strength throughout her life, especially at the end. Donations can be made in her name to the American Cancer Society through www.cancer.org A memorial service in Las Vegas, NV will be announced in the spring. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Brenda's life. Services are pending.

Published in Las Vegas Review-Journal on Oct. 27, 2020.
