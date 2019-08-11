Home

Brenda Morris


1942 - 2019
Brenda Morris Obituary
BRENDA KAYE MORRIS of Las Vegas, NV passed away on July 30, 2019. Brenda was born on Dec. 30, 1942 in Boise, ID. to Stanley Morris and Faye Hansen. She graduated from BYU after faithfully serving a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints in France. She was active in her faith, and loved to lead music. She was a PE and Health teacher for the Clark County School District for 34 years. Her love of dogs led her into the show ring and later in agility trials where she produced many champions. Her Maltese dogs were the love of her life. She lived a life full of service. She loved to quilt and donated many of them to cancer patients. She also donated receiving blankets for newborn babies at UMC Hospital. She will be greatly missed by all of her family and friends. No services scheduled.
