BRENDAN EDWARD FEENEY Brendan Edward Feeney, a longtime resident of Las Vegas, passed away on August 15, 2020. Brendan was born in Las Vegas on July 8, 1968 to William and Belinda Feeney. After graduation from Valley High School, he worked in the family business, E & M Industrial Hardware. During the past 25 years Brendan worked for several automotive groups. He dealt in many aspects of the industry from sales, to service and upper management. His knowledge and dedication to work earned him a high respect from automobile dealerships and industry. Brendan loved his clients. He always went over and above to provide honest, reliable and courteous service to all his customers. Brendan was preceded in death by his father, William "Bill" Feeney. He is survived by his mother Belinda Crane Feeney, sister Alicia Feeney Pasqualotto (Anthony), nieces, Jillian and Carley Pasqualotto, aunt, Marie Feeney, uncle, James Feeney as well as many cousins. Brendan possessed a loving, caring, and charming personality. He was devoted to his family and friends and he enjoyed spending time helping others. He leaves behind a family who will dearly miss him but who are grateful for beautiful memories and the knowledge he is at peace with God. In lieu of flowers, the family appreciates donations made in Brendan's memory to benefit animal rescue: Vegas Roots Rescue, 6070 S. Eastern Ave., Suite 270, Las Vegas, NV 89119. A memorial service and a celebration of Brendan's life will be scheduled at a later date.