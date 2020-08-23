BRIAN GARDNER Mr. Brian Martin Gardner of Las Vegas, passed away Monday August 3, 2020 from natural causes. Brian was born January 20, 1944 in Salt Lake City, and was the son of father Jack Martin Gardner Sr. and mother Betty Jo Peterson. Brian is survived by his six siblings; Jack Martin Gardner, Randi Gardner Holloway, Sandra Gardner Widdowson, Carol Tomer Bilsing, Susan Tomer Conti, and Nancy Tomer Davis. Brian Gardner was the principal architect at Gardner Design. As a specialty shop, Gardner Design focuses on smaller projects that offer significant opportunities to integrate aesthetics with function in realizing excellence in architectural design.Gardner's architectural background began, following a tour of duty as a US Navy pilot, with two years of architectural studies at Georgia Institute of Technology in the late 1970s. He returned to architecture in 1990 completing a Master of Architecture degree at UNLV in 1997. With an M. Arch. in hand he continued graduate studies in architecture at Carnegie Mellon University in Pittsburgh, working on his Doctorate in architecture, while finishing a career as an airline pilot with US Airways. His primary emphasis at CMU was in contextual aesthetics as design determinant and its expression by computing means. Brian was a long time Las Vegas resident, having moved to the City in 1985. Over the years he came to appreciate Las Vegas' metamorphosis and found the evolving environment both stimulating and full of opportunity. From the mid 1990s he worked in the local architectural community acquiring experience over numerous building types and architectural settings, serving most recently as Project Manager and Design Coordinator in the Las Vegas office of his prior firm. Brian applied what he developed in his Masters and Doctorate work into a successful business. During his varied career, Brian earned both an MBA and an MS degree in Computer Science Engineering. These academic pursuits and associated practices have served him well throughout his endeavors and have proven most useful as disciplines supporting his work in architecture. Brian was an active member of the American Institute of Architects and an NCARB certificate holder. Brian lived a very interesting and accomplished life and was knowledgeable in a variety of subjects. He lived life to its fullest and in many ways on his own terms, never backing away from a challenge. He left a contribution and legacy to human knowledge through his presence and his constant seeking of a new and better way to do those things that he was most interested in. Brian was a loving and devoted son as well as brother to his five sisters and one brother. He was admired, respected and loved deeply by his family and by his many friends and acquaintances. Brian will be missed deeply. Visit Brian's on-line memorial at Virtual Memorials: httpbrian-gardnervirtual-mrmorialscom.virtual-memorials.com/main.php?action=view&mem_id=28426&page