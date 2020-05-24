BRIAN R. KNOLL Brian Robert Knoll died on Wednesday May 13th in Henderson, NV. Brian was born Oct. 24, 1954 in St. Paul, MN. His early schooling was in OK and Houston, TX. He graduated from the University of Houston with a degree in Computer Science. He was employed by Vanguard Integrity Services for many years. He was preceded in death by his infant brother Bradley. He is survived by his parents Robert & Irene Knoll (New Braunfels, TX) brothers Barry (Melissa), Blaine (Sandy), Blair (Lisa) and Bruce (Mary). He is also survived by many good friends and co-workers. Private memorial services will be held in New Braunfels at a later date. Memorials may be made to the American Heart Assn.
Published in Las Vegas Review-Journal on May 24, 2020.