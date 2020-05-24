BRIAN R. KNOLL
1954 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share BRIAN's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
BRIAN R. KNOLL Brian Robert Knoll died on Wednesday May 13th in Henderson, NV. Brian was born Oct. 24, 1954 in St. Paul, MN. His early schooling was in OK and Houston, TX. He graduated from the University of Houston with a degree in Computer Science. He was employed by Vanguard Integrity Services for many years. He was preceded in death by his infant brother Bradley. He is survived by his parents Robert & Irene Knoll (New Braunfels, TX) brothers Barry (Melissa), Blaine (Sandy), Blair (Lisa) and Bruce (Mary). He is also survived by many good friends and co-workers. Private memorial services will be held in New Braunfels at a later date. Memorials may be made to the American Heart Assn.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Las Vegas Review-Journal on May 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hites Funeral Home & Crematory - Henderson
438 W. Sunset Road
Henderson, NV 89011
702-568-1747
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved