BRIDGET MIYOKO MILLER
1968 - 2020
BRIDGET MIYOKO MILLER Bridget Miyoko Miller, 52, passed away peacefully--after a LONG BATTLE with CANCER--on 2 November 2020 in Las Vegas, NV; with her Husband, Son, and Mother by her side. She was born 22 March 1968 in Pensacola, FL to James and Geraldine (Consijio) Camplese. Bridget was a 46-year resident of Las Vegas, where she worked as a Paralegal, legal secretary, bookkeeper, etc. She was married to John Butturff when she had her only son, Jakob--who is currently a Champion PBA Bowler! She was also briefly married to Matthew R. Phillips. She is survived by her Husband, Michael R. Miller, a US Navy Veteran; Son, Jakob A. Butturff; Mother, Geraldine "Dinny" Camplese, Father, James L. Camplese, jr. (Donna); and two Sisters: Elizabeth J. Pal, and Kathleen E. Noahr (David) She also has numerous relatives, friends, acquaintances, etc. from around the World. Bridget was an AVID fan of the TV show SUPERNATURAL, and she LOVED the Dallas Cowboys!! These interests she shared with some of her BEST Friends--Lori Mackay, Pamm LaShore-Boyd, and Wendy Macaluso. They had many, many adventures together! She was also a Loving Cat Mom to her Black cat babies: Neo, Sam, and Dean: and to her Tuxedo cat, Mr. Kitty. She loved them very much, and they are missing her already! Visitation will be from 5pm to 8pm Thursday, 12 November 2020, at Palm Mortuary; 1325 N. Main St.; Las Vegas, NV 89101. There will be a brief Memorial Service starting at 7pm, where everyone will be welcome to share their memories of Bridget.



Published in Las Vegas Review-Journal on Nov. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
12
Visitation
05:00 - 08:00 PM
Palm Downtown Mortuary and Cemetery
NOV
12
Memorial service
07:00 PM
Palm Downtown Mortuary and Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Palm Downtown Mortuary and Cemetery
1325 North Main St
Las Vegas, NV 89101
7024648300
Memories & Condolences
