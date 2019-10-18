|
It is with great sadness that we announce the unexpected passing of our son, Brock Alan Moore.
He was 39 years old and was residing in Beaver, Utah, at the time of his death.
Brock was passionate about sports and his family. As a young boy, he excelled at every sport he tried, especially baseball. He loved baseball from the time he could walk until his death, and he followed the Dodgers faithfully. He acquired this love after many times watching Dodger baseball games with his dad.
From his youth, Brock has always been a person who looked out for others. He was a kind older brother to his younger brothers and always watched out for them. He adored his older sister and bragged about her to everyone.
Brock could light up a room. He had a great laugh that endeared you to him. Little children-especially his own-and his nieces and nephews migrated to him whenever he was around. He will be greatly missed by all of them.
Despite his gift from Heavenly Father of bringing love and care to people, deep inside he was suffering in darkness, battling a deep, inexplicable pain caused by an insidious disease. Brock spent most of his life fighting depression and addiction and finally succumbed to it.
We know that Brock is now without physical and mental pain, and he is now at rest in the arms of his loved ones, most notably his dad.
Brock is survived by his children, Bostyn Moore, Avery Moore, and Jax Moore; his maternal grandparents, Charles and Susann Creel; paternal grandparents, Don and Marie Moore; his mother and stepfather, Corey and John Wardle; his loving sister, Torey (Morgan) Crum, and loving brothers, Cody Moore, Casey Moore, Zachary Wardle, and Braxton (Paige) Wardle; and many aunts, uncles, nieces, and nephews.
Services will be held 1 pm, at LDS Chapel, 7800 Alta Dr, Las Vegas, NV, 89145,