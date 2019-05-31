BRUCE LAITY Bruce Robert Laity, 79, passed away peacefully at his home May 29, 2019, after a brief illness. He was born October 28, 1939, in Highland Park, MI, to Ralph and Julia (Conrad) Laity. He graduated from Valparaiso University where he was a member of Lambda Chi Alpha fraternity. As a child he lived in Las Vegas before returning to Michigan. After college, Bruce was happy to return to Las Vegas where he was a salesman specializing in energy products. He was an avid bowler before turning to golf in his later years. He passionately supported his teams, the Detroit Tigers and the Oakland Raiders. Bruce had many interests including movies and trivia and had an extensive collection of books and movies. As a lover of music he had eclectic tastes from Rudy Vallee to the Rolling Stones. Bruce was preceded in death by his parents and grandparents. He is survived by his wife, of 52 years, Jean (Lehto) Laity; sons, Scott Laity, Mark Laity (Yumiko) and Steve Laity (Waka); and three grandsons, Kai, Ken, and Riku, all residing in Las Vegas. He is also survived by his sister-in-law, Kay Lehto; and his good friend, Roger Ruppert. There will be a casual open house at his home 3-5 p.m. Sat., June 1. For directions call 702-645-1135. Read More Listen to Obituary