Palm Eastern Cemetery
7600 S Eastern Ave
Las Vegas, NV 89123
(702) 464-8500
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Palm Eastern Cemetery
7600 S Eastern Ave
Las Vegas, NV 89123
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Palm Eastern Cemetery
7600 S Eastern Ave
Las Vegas, NV 89123
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
1:00 PM
Palm Eastern Cemetery
7600 S Eastern Ave
Las Vegas, NV 89123
BRUCE QUACQUARINI


1945 - 2020
BRUCE QUACQUARINI Obituary
BRUCE QUACQUARINI Bruce Quacquarini was born 12-6-45 in Somerville, MA and died 2-18-2020 in Las Vegas. Bruce is survived by his brother, Richard Quacquarini and his wife Mary; his niece, Christina Adams and her husband, Doug and children Ashley, Ryan and Brittany; his nephew, Michael Quacquarini and his wife, Rosie and their daughters, Julia and Jessica; and his nephew, Brian Quacquarini and his wife, Rebecca and their son, Luke. Bruce will be missed for his generosity and making people happy. A visitation will be held on Friday, February 28, 2020 from 5:008:00 pm. On February 29 there will be a visitation held from 12:00-1:00pm followed by a funeral service from 1:00-2:00pm; committal to follow. All services will be held at Palm Eastern Mortuary, 7600 S. Eastern Ave., Las Vegas, NV 89123.
