|
|
Chief Master Sergeant (Ret.) Bruno Chester Syzdek, 92, passed away quietly and comfortably at his Las Vegas home on September 2, 2019 surrounded by family and friends. Bruno was born on August 23, 1927 in Bremond, Texas to John Henry Syzdek and Magdalene Antonette Syzdek nee Kapchinski and was the 10th of 13 siblings and half-siblings. Bruno joined the US Air Force in 1946, and in 1949, was stationed at Las Vegas Air Force Base. He met the love of his life, Phyllis Mae Powers, and they married on September 23, 1950 at Saint Bridget Roman Catholic Church in Las Vegas. Bruno served in the Korean and the Vietnam Wars as a fighter aircraft mechanic and was stationed at several sites around the United States as well as in Japan and Thailand. He was the Superintendent of Aircraft Maintenance and Production Management and was in charge of maintenance and flying schedules for up to 100 aircraft in an Air Force Wing. Bruno earned a Bachelor's Degree in History from the University of West Florida in 1969. In 1973, Bruno retired from the US Air Force and took Phyllis and their five children on a 14,000-mile trip around the United States. Next, he worked for the US Postal Service as a clerk in Las Vegas until 1989.
Bruno was active in many community organizations, including the Knights of Columbus, and served as a Scoutmaster for the Boy Scouts of America. He was an avid stamp collector, rockhound, jewelry maker, reader, carpenter, genealogist, animal lover, audiophile, and cook. He was a lifelong learner and traveller who organized many Syzdek family reunions, as well as a talented photographer who specialized in taking stereo (3-dimensional) pictures.
Bruno is survived by his wife, Phyllis Mae Powers Syzdek and his five children: Diane Peiffer (Bill), Steven Syzdek (Vicki), Mark Syzdek (Karen), Laura Deter (Alan), and David Syzdek, 12 grandchildren, nine great grandchildren, and one great-great grandchild. Bruno was preceded in death by his parents and his siblings.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made for Alzheimer's disease research at Keep Memory Alive www.keepmemoryalive.org. Services will be held Monday, September 16, at 10 AM, at Our Lady of Las Vegas Roman Catholic Church, 3050 Alta Drive, Las Vegas, Nevada, visitation will be held Friday, September 13, 4 PM to 8 PM at Bunkers Eden Vale Mortuary, 925 N Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas, Nevada and interment will be Monday, September 16, at 1:20 PM, at the Southern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 1900 Veterans Memorial Drive, Boulder City, Nevada.