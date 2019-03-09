Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for BRYAN TAYLOR
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

BRYAN TAYLOR


1955 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
BRYAN TAYLOR Obituary
BRYAN TAYLOR Bryan Lee Taylor, age 63, died peacefully February 26, 2019, at his home in Henderson. He was born December 16, 1955, in Colorado. He and wife, Cheryl Ann (Lusch) Taylor enjoyed 20 years of adventure. He was an avid gardener, Grill Master, and Vietnam Veteran. Bryan is survived by two stepsons, James Gartside (Annette) and Remington Babcock (Harmony); stepdaughter, Karla Hatton; two brothers, William and Bradley Taylor; sister, Deborah Maegden; 10 grandchildren and 4 great-grand-children. Observing Bryan's wishes no services are scheduled however there will be a Celebration of Life to be announced.
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.