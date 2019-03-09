|
|
BRYAN TAYLOR Bryan Lee Taylor, age 63, died peacefully February 26, 2019, at his home in Henderson. He was born December 16, 1955, in Colorado. He and wife, Cheryl Ann (Lusch) Taylor enjoyed 20 years of adventure. He was an avid gardener, Grill Master, and Vietnam Veteran. Bryan is survived by two stepsons, James Gartside (Annette) and Remington Babcock (Harmony); stepdaughter, Karla Hatton; two brothers, William and Bradley Taylor; sister, Deborah Maegden; 10 grandchildren and 4 great-grand-children. Observing Bryan's wishes no services are scheduled however there will be a Celebration of Life to be announced.