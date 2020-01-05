|
BUDDY (ERNEST) WRIGHT Buddy passed away on December 31, 2019. He was born on September 7, 1946 in Louisville, Kentucky. He served in the United States Army and was a Vietnam Veteran. After the Army he moved to Florida, where he worked at the Florida Power Co. and then moved to Las Vegas in 1973. He was a locksmith for several years, worked at Vegas Security Co. (now VSR) then moved to Nevada Lock Supply Wholesale Lock Company as manager. He finished his career at Caesars Palace Hotel in the Engineering Department before retiring. In his younger years, he was a member of the Las Vegas Boat & Ski Club, racing jet boats in races at Lake Mead before becoming actively involved with White Water Jet Boat racing in the United States, Canada, Mexico and New Zealand with his brother Leo. He is survived by his wife of 41 years, Anne Wright, brother, Leo Wright, sister, Janice Helget, three grandchildren: Tom Wight (wife, Ariel), Summer Schwebly (husband, Taylor) and Kasey Wright, as well as 5 great-grand-children. He was preceded in death by his son, Charles Wright. He was a long time Miami Dolphin Fan and collected Dan Marino memorabilia. He was very much loved and will be greatly missed by his family and friends. Services will be held on Tuesday, January 7, 2020 at Davis Funeral Home Rainbow (1401 S. Rainbow Blvd Las Vegas, NV 89146) at 1pm with a private family burial to follow.