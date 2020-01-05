Las Vegas Review-Journal Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Davis Funeral Homes
1401 S. Rainbow Blvd.
Las Vegas, NV 89102
(702) 383-2900
Service
Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020
1:00 PM
Davis Funeral Homes
1401 S. Rainbow Blvd.
Las Vegas, NV 89102
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for BUDDY WRIGHT
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

BUDDY WRIGHT


1946 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
BUDDY WRIGHT Obituary
BUDDY (ERNEST) WRIGHT Buddy passed away on December 31, 2019. He was born on September 7, 1946 in Louisville, Kentucky. He served in the United States Army and was a Vietnam Veteran. After the Army he moved to Florida, where he worked at the Florida Power Co. and then moved to Las Vegas in 1973. He was a locksmith for several years, worked at Vegas Security Co. (now VSR) then moved to Nevada Lock Supply Wholesale Lock Company as manager. He finished his career at Caesars Palace Hotel in the Engineering Department before retiring. In his younger years, he was a member of the Las Vegas Boat & Ski Club, racing jet boats in races at Lake Mead before becoming actively involved with White Water Jet Boat racing in the United States, Canada, Mexico and New Zealand with his brother Leo. He is survived by his wife of 41 years, Anne Wright, brother, Leo Wright, sister, Janice Helget, three grandchildren: Tom Wight (wife, Ariel), Summer Schwebly (husband, Taylor) and Kasey Wright, as well as 5 great-grand-children. He was preceded in death by his son, Charles Wright. He was a long time Miami Dolphin Fan and collected Dan Marino memorabilia. He was very much loved and will be greatly missed by his family and friends. Services will be held on Tuesday, January 7, 2020 at Davis Funeral Home Rainbow (1401 S. Rainbow Blvd Las Vegas, NV 89146) at 1pm with a private family burial to follow.
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of BUDDY's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Davis Funeral Homes
Download Now