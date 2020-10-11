1/1
BURT HEWES BUY
1928 - 2020
BURT HEWES BUY 1928-2020 Veteran newspaper executive and online sports data pioneer Burt Hewes Buy, 92, of Boulder City, Nevada passed away September 26, 2020. He was born in Chicago in 1928 to Alexander and Charlotte Buynitzky. Noted Nevada columnist John L. Smith remembers Buy as, "A dear guy and unsung hero who was loved and admired by so many people. Burt was unflappable, he had a strong handshake and looked you in the eye." Wherever there's a newspaper in the sky, he'll be selling ads in it," Smith said. Burt worked as the General Manager and Vice President of Operations of the Las Vegas Sun under the legendary Hank Greenspun. In 1983 Burt co-founded Computer Sports World, the first online sports data service, with his longtime friend, Darryl Martin. "Burt was active in getting our service recognized and used by ESPN, USA Today and several other large media companies," Martin said. "He knew what the future of online services would be and that it would revolutionize news services. We were available all over the world before the internet existed." Buy worked as General Manager of Southwest Printers and his Print Broker business until his death. A U.S. Army veteran, he served overseas and was Honorably Discharged in1948. He attended the University of Illinois. With his family, Burt enjoyed boating on Lake Mead, traveling with his wife Beverly and their close friends from Boulder City, and hosting annual Fourth of July barbecues. His joy was his family and his dear friends. He had hoped to live to be 100. It is perhaps the only goal he didn't achieve. He was preceded in death by his parents and siblings, Alexander Buy and Charlotte Faulconer. Burt is survived by his loving and devoted wife, Beverly; three children, Gail, Keith (Beth) and Ryan (Suki); grandchildren Alex, Sean, Ian, Sydney, Scarlett; great-granddaughter Paige; and many nieces and nephews. A celebration of life will be announced in 2021, due to COVID-19.


Published in Las Vegas Review-Journal on Oct. 11, 2020.
2 entries
October 11, 2020
Uncle Burt was loved by the Kenney family. When we visited my dad Alexander Buy we had a great time with Uncle Burt: the ping pong championship, walking the dogs at Turtlehead Lake and giving baths to Buddy, my dad’s yellow lab. Mary Jane Buy-Kenney
MaryJaneKenney
Family
October 11, 2020
Beverly and family My deepest condolences and sympathy during this difficult time.Burt was a very special person he help and guided me in my time at the Las Vegas Sun he will never be forgotten.
Harold Munford
