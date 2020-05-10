CAHAN MOSS
2005 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share CAHAN's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
CAHAN MOSS Cahan Matthew Moss passed away peacefully in his sleep on Sunday, May 3rd, 2020. He was born on April 05, 2005 to Cassie Flanagan and Matthew Moss. Cahan is survived by his loving guardians and grandparents, Kathleen and Richard Balint, Theresa Lowe-Moss (grandmother), sister Cailey Grace Flanagan, many uncles, aunts, and cousins. He loved going to the skate park and riding his scooter with his cousin, Kyle, and friends, Jovanni (Jo-Jo), Javier (Javy), and Anthony. Playing interactive video games, working out on his heavy bag, speed bag, and jump rope were just a few of the activities he enjoyed. Talking on the phone with his many friends kept him busy most of the day and night. He was going to be entering tenth grade at Del-Sol High School and looking forward to going out for the football team. He had a career goal of becoming a law enforcement officer. He was just at the beginning of his Life, but the good Lord has better plans for him. Services will be at the Palm Eastern Mortuary between Robindale and Warm Springs on Thursday, May 14th, 2020 with viewing from 12pm to 1pm with a Funeral Service immediately following. In lieu of flowers, donations could be sent to the Blue Thin Line Foundation.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Las Vegas Review-Journal on May 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
14
Viewing
12:00 - 1:00 PM
Palm Eastern Mortuary
Send Flowers
MAY
14
Funeral service
1:00 PM
Palm Eastern Mortuary
Send Flowers
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved