CAHAN MOSS Cahan Matthew Moss passed away peacefully in his sleep on Sunday, May 3rd, 2020. He was born on April 05, 2005 to Cassie Flanagan and Matthew Moss. Cahan is survived by his loving guardians and grandparents, Kathleen and Richard Balint, Theresa Lowe-Moss (grandmother), sister Cailey Grace Flanagan, many uncles, aunts, and cousins. He loved going to the skate park and riding his scooter with his cousin, Kyle, and friends, Jovanni (Jo-Jo), Javier (Javy), and Anthony. Playing interactive video games, working out on his heavy bag, speed bag, and jump rope were just a few of the activities he enjoyed. Talking on the phone with his many friends kept him busy most of the day and night. He was going to be entering tenth grade at Del-Sol High School and looking forward to going out for the football team. He had a career goal of becoming a law enforcement officer. He was just at the beginning of his Life, but the good Lord has better plans for him. Services will be at the Palm Eastern Mortuary between Robindale and Warm Springs on Thursday, May 14th, 2020 with viewing from 12pm to 1pm with a Funeral Service immediately following. In lieu of flowers, donations could be sent to the Blue Thin Line Foundation.