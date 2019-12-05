|
CairAnn Love, formerly Nancy Hannon Lynxwiler passed over to the Lord November 23rd, 2019 after battling cancer for several years.
CairAnn had many friends she loved and they loved her for her generous, loving nature.
CairAnn was previously married to Bill Lynxwiler for 10 years but were friends and soulmates for 38 years up until her death.
CairAnn was preceded in death by her parents Rose Marie and Burton Hannon and brothers Ronald, Michael, and James Hannon.
She is survived by her sister Mary Kimbro of Clinton, KY., cousins Randy Graham and wife Deena of Las Vegas, Kenneth, Annie, Christie, and Rene Hannon all of Louisville, and cousins Sandra Peers of The Villages, FL, and Georgie Hoban of Kingman, AZ.and many nieces and nephews.
Services will be held Thursday, December 12, 2019, 11am, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 1801 S Monte Cristo Way, Viewing at 10am. .