Palm South Jones Mortuary
1600 South Jones Blvd
Las Vegas, NV 89146
(702) 464-8420
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
4:00 PM
Palm South Jones Mortuary
1600 South Jones Blvd
Las Vegas, NV 89146
CALVIN JAMES MONFORT


1990 - 2019
CALVIN JAMES MONFORT Obituary
CALVIN JAMES MONFORT It is with great sadness that the family of Calvin James Monfort, "CJ", announces his passing on Tuesday, July 16, 2019, at the young age of 28 years. CJ was born on August 24, 1990 and will be lovingly remembered and forever in the hearts of his mother Karla Monfort, father Calvin Lee Monfort, stepmother Jeannie Hook, step-siblings Robyn Lenahan, Ryan Hofer and Michael Hook. CJ will also be fondly remembered by his grandparents, Dale Blair, Calvin and Bonnie Monfort, Carol Lambert and Colm and Kathy Woods, by his uncles Jay Monfort and Garrett Monfort and by all of his extended relatives and closest friends. CJ was predeceased by his grandmother Sue Blair and his uncle Steven Blair. CJ graduated high school in 2008 and went on later to graduate as a Factory Ford certified mechanic from UTI in Phoenix in 2011. CJ also became a professional commercial driver for various companies throughout the years and thoroughly enjoyed the open road and his adventures across the country. CJ's most enjoyable hobbies were fishing, hunting, ATVing, riding motorcycles, snowboarding and of course tinkering and repairing about anything he set his mind to. No matter how busy he was, CJ always found the time to lend a helping hand to his mother, to his father and to his friends. Rest in peace my son, you will always be in our minds and you will forever be in our hearts. We love you and we miss you so very much. CJ's Celebration of Life will be at 4 p.m. Sat., Aug. 24, at Palm Mortuary, 1600 S. Jones Blvd., Las Vegas, NV 89146 (Jones & Oakey).
