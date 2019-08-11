|
CALVIN MICHAEL KEMPF Calvin Michael Kempf, 76, of Swains Creek, UT, passed away April 13, 2019. He was born in Ephraim, UT, graduating from Wasatch Academy High School. He earned his bach-elor's in History at USU. Mike joined in the U.S. Marine Corps receiving two purple hearts during his service in the Vietnam War, completing his service as Captain. He then moved to Las Vegas, where he owned and operated CMK Construction. He retired to Swains Creek, UT, where he spent his final, peaceful, 22 years. He is survived by his sisters, Carol and Jackie; daughters, Katherine and Tracie; granddaughters, Hallie, Metta, and Rennah, and great-granddaughters, Lylah and Aurora. Services were previously held.