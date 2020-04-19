|
|
CALVIN ROBECK Calvin Arnold Robeck was born in San Jose, CA, January 27, 1947, to the Revs. Cecil M. Robeck and Berdetta M. [Manley] Robeck. He spent his earliest years in San Leandro, CA, where his parents pastored. The family moved to Las Vegas in 1954. He graduated from Western High School in 1964. Calvin studied at Nevada Southern University where he majored in Hotel Management. He became a Yell Leader at many Rebels basketball games. As an NSU student, the Hilton Hotel hired him to serve as its Food and Beverage Controller. He worked there for several years. He next moved to San Francisco, where he worked in banking. Moving on to Hawaii, he oversaw the Food and Beverages at Honolulu's Hilton Waikiki Hotel. Calvin next moved to Sacramento to oversee Food and Beverages for the Cal Expo racetrack, then to Clear Lake, where he did the same for the Konocti Harbor Resort. He moved back to Las Vegas, where he became a flight attendant for America West for about 20 years. This was the job he loved the most. He made many friends and traveled the US and Europe: Paris, and the Greek Isles. He also visited his brother, David in Moscow. Calvin has been in declining health for several years. Following surgery to correct a broken hip, he died April 14, 2020 in Pico Rivera, CA. He is survived by brothers, Cecil (Mel) of Pasadena, CA, William, of Three Forks, MT, and David Robeck of Las Vegas. His brother, Stephen, died in 2007.