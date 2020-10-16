CAMILLE MARIE BUERRY Camille ("Cammie") Buerry passed away on October 11, 2020. She was 55 years old. She was born to Joseph Buerry and Theresa Marie Buerry on March 7, 1965. She is preceded in death by her parents, Joseph and Theresa Marie Buerry. She is survived by her sister Donna Buerry Youngblood of Lehigh Acres, FL and sister Debbie Buerry Klingensmith, of Las Vegas. Cammie was a graduate of Regis University in Henderson, NV where she received a Master's degree in Marketing. Cammie started her media buying career at the Five Star Group Advertising Agency, buying media for some of the most prestigious accounts such as McDonalds. After a lengthy stay, Cammie decided to broaden her experience and entered the hotel/casino industry, where she held the position of Marketing Manager for the iconic Riviera Hotel and Casino. It didn't take long before Cammie's name became well known and respected among most of the hotel/casino executives in Las Vegas and Cammie soon found herself working for the largest locally owned and operated company in the industry, Station Casinos. After several years, Cammie missed the intimate and personal contact offered by the local advertising agencies, so she decided to accept the position of Media Director at On Target Advertising. Cammie often traveled for work, including attending the Emmy Awards in Hollywood, CA from 2017 to 2019, as well as The Super Bowl 2016 in Santa Clara, CA, and the Nevada Broadcasters Association's annual gala for many years. Cammie had just launched her own firm, Porterfield Buerry Media with partner Thom Porterfield prior to her passing. Cammie was intelligent, hard-working and fun-loving. She loved family and her cats and contributed to animal charities. In the last year of her life, Cammie stayed close to home, caring for her mother Theresa ("Tess"), who was ailing. The world was a better place because of Cammie, and she left an impression on everyone she met. She was loved and respected by so many, and her family, friends and work colleagues are mourning her loss. Heaven has gained a new angel. Rest in peace, sweet Cammie. Cammie's family invites you to join a Celebration of Life event in her memory on Friday, October 16th from 2 to 4 PM at Chianti Restaurant Las Vegas, located at 4275 S. Durango Drive, Las Vegas, NV 89148. In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests a donation to the Go Fund Me page established in Cammie's honor ("Caring for Cammie"), gf.me\u\y4q3hd, which will benefit Tony and Linda Bonnici Scholarship Fund for students going into the broadcasting industry. Cammie's Celebration of Life will be available via a 40-minute Zoom, starting at 2:30 PM PST: Meeting ID 5489712722; Passcode is CAMMIE. Zoom attendees will need to be registered with Zoom at www.zoom.com
prior to the call; there is no cost.