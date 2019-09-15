|
CANDACE DENISE ENGLAND Candace Denise England, 69, passed away peacefully at her home in Las Vegas on 9/6/2019 surrounded by family and friends. Candy was born 4/20/1950 in Henderson, NV to Charles Louis England and Doris Wade England Simon. She graduated from Basic High School in the class of 1968, and received her bachelor's degree from UNLV. Candy worked in the gaming industry in various capacities, including Credit Manager and Cage Manager at the Union Plaza from 1972-1990, and also at the 4 Queens. She and her husband moved to Biloxi, MS in 1992, where she worked for Grand Casinos and later relocated to Tunica, MS. She returned to Las Vegas in 1999. She spent the remainder of her career working for Boyd Gaming Group as a Senior Business Analyst. She is preceded in death by both of her parents, as well as her step-father, Andrew Simon. She is survived by her husband, Ted Brletic, and her only sibling, Charles Dennis England (Kathy). Candy did not have any children of her own, but she was an active participant in raising all of her nephews and nieces, as well as her great nephews and nieces, and there was no limit to her generosity towards them. She was fiercely loyal to her family and all those who were lucky enough to be a part of her life. Candy's quick wit and sense of humor are legendary; her honesty and work ethic were unwavering. Thanks to Nathan Adelson Hospice, and all those who have expressed their love and concern to the family. A celebration of Candy's life will be held at a later date.