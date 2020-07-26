1/1
1946 - 2020
CARL E. ABRAM 1946 - 2020 Carl was born April 30, 1946 in Plainville, CT. He passed away in Gold Beach, OR July 17, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents Marion and Erhardt Abram. He is survived by his wife, Georgia Abram; sons Chad Abram, Tuane Abram, and step-son Todd Talbott; grandchildren Miranda Talbott, Yvonna Talbott, Elizabeth Abram, and great-grandson Mayson Kroll. Carl worked as an opening manager for IHOP for several years before settling in Las Vegas. He continued working in several restaurants including Gold Coast, Denny's, Stardust, and Calico Jack's. Cremation will be at Redwood Memorial in Brookings, OR. No services at this time.


Published in Las Vegas Review-Journal on Jul. 26, 2020.
