CARL GERLOFF Carl Anthony Gerloff, 93, of Pahrump, passed away Saturday, March 2, 2019, after suffering a stroke February 22, 2019. He was born October 24, 1925 in Burlington, WI, and later moved to Las Vegas. He served in the U.S. Navy during World War II from 1944-1946 on the USS Sioux. He married Georgia Cope in 1948. He worked as a union carpenter for many years in Southern Nevada. He was preceded in death by his wife, Georgia Gerloff; and his daughter, Linda White Parnell. He is survived by his brothers, Fred Nelson, Richard Gibbs, Joe Gibbs and Andy Gibbs; his daughters, Pamela Thatch of Palmer, AK, Carol Harper, of Las Vegas and Carla Collins, of Pahrump; ten grandchildren; five great-grand-children; and two great-great-grand-children. Visitation will be at 10 a.m. Wed., March 13, with services following at 11 a.m. Burial will be at noon, all at Davis Funeral Home and Memorial Park, 6200 S. Eastern Ave., Las Vegas, NV 89119.