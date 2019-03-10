Las Vegas Review-Journal Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Davis Funeral Home & Memorial Park
6200 South Eastern Ave
Las Vegas, NV 89119-3175
(702) 736-6200
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 13, 2019
10:00 AM
Davis Funeral Home & Memorial Park
6200 South Eastern Ave
Las Vegas, NV 89119-3175
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for CARL GERLOFF
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

CARL GERLOFF


1925 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Gallery Flowers
CARL GERLOFF Obituary
CARL GERLOFF Carl Anthony Gerloff, 93, of Pahrump, passed away Saturday, March 2, 2019, after suffering a stroke February 22, 2019. He was born October 24, 1925 in Burlington, WI, and later moved to Las Vegas. He served in the U.S. Navy during World War II from 1944-1946 on the USS Sioux. He married Georgia Cope in 1948. He worked as a union carpenter for many years in Southern Nevada. He was preceded in death by his wife, Georgia Gerloff; and his daughter, Linda White Parnell. He is survived by his brothers, Fred Nelson, Richard Gibbs, Joe Gibbs and Andy Gibbs; his daughters, Pamela Thatch of Palmer, AK, Carol Harper, of Las Vegas and Carla Collins, of Pahrump; ten grandchildren; five great-grand-children; and two great-great-grand-children. Visitation will be at 10 a.m. Wed., March 13, with services following at 11 a.m. Burial will be at noon, all at Davis Funeral Home and Memorial Park, 6200 S. Eastern Ave., Las Vegas, NV 89119.
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
View All Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Davis Funeral Home & Memorial Park
Download Now