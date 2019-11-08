|
CARMINE FRANK DEFALCO Carmine Frank DeFalco, 89, passed peacefully October 19, 2019, holding his beloved wife's hand, just short of 65 years. He was the youngest of 6 boys, born on May 19, 1930, to Josephine and Umberto DeFalco, in South Ozone Park, Queens. Those close to Carmine called him Frank, Ookie, Dad and loving husband, Sammy. He married Connie Orlando in 1954, upon returning from Germany and U.S. Army duty during the Korean War. They resided in Hollis, Queens and Franklin Square, Long Island, before moving to Las Vegas in 1979. Frank proudly served the NYPD. He retired from Bally's as a boxman. Frank was honored as one of Nevada's Distinguished Men of 2012. He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Connie DeFalco; his beloved dog, Snickers; his four proud children and their spouses, Theresa (Terrie) Donnelly, and Brian, Frank (Frankie) DeFalco, and Anne, Diane (Dee Dee) Malone and Bill, and Ann ( A.T., Annie ) Payton and Rik; and five grandchildren, Billy Malone, Katie Donnelly, Sarah DeFalco, Mark Malone, and Tommy Malone. Frank was a great man who worked hard, loved his family and enjoyed life. He adored kids, animals, horse racing, and the game of craps. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him. Military services will be at noon Thu., Nov. 14, at Southern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 1900 Veteran's Memorial Drive, Boulder City, NV 89005. All are welcome to celebrate a great man, a true hero. Donations can be made to The Lou Ruvo Center for Brain Health for Movement Disorders (Parkinson's) in the name of Carmine Frank DeFalco.