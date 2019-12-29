Home

Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020
12:30 PM - 4:30 PM
Paradise Park in the multipurpose room
4775 S. McLeod
Las Vegas, NV
CAROL ANN LOPEZ Obituary
CAROL ANN LOPEZ Oct. 8, 1958 Dec. 19, 2019 Carol Ann Lopez passed away peacefully at the age of 61. She was preceded in death by her father, Richard Carson; and sister, Gay Lynn Zimmerle. Carol is survived by her husband, Robert Lopez Sr.; mother, Geraldine Caron; sisters, Toni Gibbs and Monica Peterson; daughters, Tera Hudson, Andrea Lopez, Dionne Lopez and Amber Trobiani; sons, Trent Hudson and Robert Lopez Jr.; grandchildren, Tommy Twente, Phaedra Johnson; Kayah and Adynn Blankenship, Blake Hudson, Alana Lopez, Chance Merriman, Kaleah Merriman, Brandi Lopez and Michael Peterman; and great-grandchildren, Landyn and Logan Twente. Carol was a very beautiful, loving and adventurous woman who will be clearly missed by her friends and family. Services will be 12:30-4:30 p.m. Thu., Jan 9, at Paradise Park in the multipurpose room, 4775 S. McLeod., Las Vegas, NV 89121.
