|
|
CAROL ANN LOPEZ Oct. 8, 1958 Dec. 19, 2019 Carol Ann Lopez passed away peacefully at the age of 61. She was preceded in death by her father, Richard Carson; and sister, Gay Lynn Zimmerle. Carol is survived by her husband, Robert Lopez Sr.; mother, Geraldine Caron; sisters, Toni Gibbs and Monica Peterson; daughters, Tera Hudson, Andrea Lopez, Dionne Lopez and Amber Trobiani; sons, Trent Hudson and Robert Lopez Jr.; grandchildren, Tommy Twente, Phaedra Johnson; Kayah and Adynn Blankenship, Blake Hudson, Alana Lopez, Chance Merriman, Kaleah Merriman, Brandi Lopez and Michael Peterman; and great-grandchildren, Landyn and Logan Twente. Carol was a very beautiful, loving and adventurous woman who will be clearly missed by her friends and family. Services will be 12:30-4:30 p.m. Thu., Jan 9, at Paradise Park in the multipurpose room, 4775 S. McLeod., Las Vegas, NV 89121.