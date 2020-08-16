Carol Jo (Halverson) Jones passed away on July 31, 2020 after a long and brave battle with cancer. Carol was born on December 8,1935 in Valley City, North Dakota. She grew up in Spokane, Washington. She was the third child of four children with two older sisters and one younger brother. Carol loved sharing stories of her childhood experiences including singing in church (which she hated), teasing her brother (which she loved) and the many wonderful adventures with her friends who she remained close to throughout her life.
She attended Washington State University. Shortly after college, she managed a gas station in Pasco, Washington, where she met her sweetheart, Willis Beauregard Jones, Jr. She was his boss then and continued to be his boss during their 53 years of marriage. They moved to Las Vegas in 1962 with their infant daughter, Deborah, and celebrated the birth of their son, David, shortly after.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Willis B. Jones, Jr.; her mother Sarah (Wright) Halverson; her father, Henry Halverson; and her brother Hank Halverson, who died earlier this year.
She is survived by her two older sisters, Barbara Harder and Marianne Wilcox; her sister-friend Marge Chorn; her two children Deborah Marie Tomasetti and David Michael Jones; her son-in-law Butch Tomasetti and her daughter-in-law Jolene Jones; her 6 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren who all loved her and will miss her dearly.
Anyone who knew Carol knew of her compassion and competitive nature. She loved sports and enjoyed playing tennis, she was an avid 4.0 tennis player. She was also a passionate spectator of her children, grandchildren, and great grandson's sporting events. She was known to be very vocal at their games. Carol loved shopping, eating out, relaxing at her cabin in Utah, Christmas and her dog, Beau.
When you met Carol, you were her friend. She loved talking to people. She had an infectious spirit everyone wanted to be around. She was always smiling and making people laugh. She had more energy than most people half her age. Friends were just like family to her. She was very generous and would give anything and everything she had to help someone she felt needed her help. She valued honesty and displayed integrity in all that she did. Her family was the center of her life.
The family requests any donations in her memory be made to The Epilepsy Foundation of Nevada in her name at epilepsy.com/donate
No services scheduled.