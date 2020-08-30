1/
Carol Rush Wright
1939 - 2020
Carol Rush Wright, 80, of Henderson, Nevada, passed away on August 7 at Pacifica, Green Valley, an assisted living community. Born August 8, 1939 in Washington, DC and raised in Silver Spring, Maryland, she moved to Las Vegas in 1965. She and her husband enjoyed sailing and were members of the Las Vegas Yacht Club. She was employed at Equinox and Ethel M. Chocolate Factory here in Nevada.

Carol is proceeded in death by her parents, husband and brother and survived by her sister, Barbara McGehee, nephews, John and Paul Rush and Jason McGehee. She leaves behind many life-long friends in the community. Remembrance gathering will be held at a later date. Services are pending.

Published in Las Vegas Review-Journal on Aug. 30, 2020.
