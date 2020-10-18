CAROL SEVERE Carol Severe 63, of Las Vegas Passed away October 6th 2020. Born May 2nd 1957 in Philadelphia Pa, she resided in Las Vegas for over 35 years as a real estate broker and trainer, she sat on many committees for LVAR and made many families happy by giving them the gift of ownership of a home. She is survived by her son Darian Spriggs, Daughter in law Amber McKey, brothers Mark Ware and Lionel Demby and her sister Lauren Anette as well as several nephews and nieces. Her viewing will be from 2pm 5pm on 10/22/2020 At Davis funeral home on 6200 S Eastern Ave, and her memorial service will be held on the 27th at Mountaintop Faith Ministries at 11 am 2485 S. Lindell RD if you wish to send flowers you may do so at the memorial service. She was a great light in this world that will be missed by all of those whom she knew. Rest with the Angels Mom I love you.