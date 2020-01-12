|
CAROLE JOHNSON Carole J Johnson passed away peacefully January 3, 2020 in Las Vegas as a result of complications caused by a broken hip just before Christmas. Carole was born March 22, 1938 in Lynn, MA to parents Celia H. Lindahl of Lynn, and Klaus D. Nordin of Sweden. She was also raised by her loving step-father James MacDonald of Lynn, after her father Klaus passed away when she was just an infant, and is predeceased by her adored sister, June Nordin-Jacunski of Ipswich, MA. Carole graduated from Saugus (MA) High School in 1956, and then married her sweetheart Arthur Johnson of Saugus, her devoted and loving husband of 63 years until her passing. Carole and Art made Las Vegas their home for the past 24 years, where Carole cherished spending time with her family and cheering on her favorite Boston Red Sox! She was always so thoughtful of others and was such a caring and kind person beyond words who will be greatly missed by all who knew her. Carole leaves behind in Las Vegas her husband Art, her loving son Eric Johnson, her sisters-in-law Carol Johnson and Virginia Amor, and in Hawaii her dear nephew Steven Jacunski and his wife Jill. Your life was a Blessing Mom, we loved you sooo much and Your Memory will always be with us! Condolences are welcome and can be sent to: Arthur and Eric Johnson, 9125 Gemstone Drive, Las Vegas, NV 89134.