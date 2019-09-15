Home

POWERED BY

Services
Desert Memorial
1111 Las Vegas Blvd. N.
Las Vegas, NV 89101
(702) 382-1000
Resources
More Obituaries for CAROLE OLSEN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

CAROLE OLSEN

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
CAROLE OLSEN Obituary
CAROLE OLSEN Carole Dean Wagner Olsen died peacefully at home Sunday, August 18, 2019. She was born June 7, 1931 in Portland, OR. Carole was a long time resident of Las Vegas (52 years). She was a beloved mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She is survived by her six children, Mitch Olsen, Jordan Olsen, Judy Wyatt, Jill Kaster, Holly Baugh, and Marcy Olsen; 12 grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren. Carole enjoyed spending time with her family, collecting and reading cookbooks, and watching old western movies. Funeral arrangements were handled by Desert Memorial Cremation and Burial. The family will hold a private service in Carole's home state of Oregon at a later date.
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of CAROLE's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now