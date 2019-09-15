|
CAROLE OLSEN Carole Dean Wagner Olsen died peacefully at home Sunday, August 18, 2019. She was born June 7, 1931 in Portland, OR. Carole was a long time resident of Las Vegas (52 years). She was a beloved mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She is survived by her six children, Mitch Olsen, Jordan Olsen, Judy Wyatt, Jill Kaster, Holly Baugh, and Marcy Olsen; 12 grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren. Carole enjoyed spending time with her family, collecting and reading cookbooks, and watching old western movies. Funeral arrangements were handled by Desert Memorial Cremation and Burial. The family will hold a private service in Carole's home state of Oregon at a later date.