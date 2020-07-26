CAROLE ST PIERRE On July 8, 2020, Carole Louise (Busby) St Pierre, loving wife and mother, passed away at age 82. Carole was born in Salt Lake City, Utah to Vernon and Lousie Busby. When she was a young toddler her family moved to California to find work and start a new life. Carole was the first-born, growing up playing and caring for her two brothers Bob and Fred Busby. On March 21, 1956, Carole married Frederick William St Pierre, who was serving in the military, the United States Air Force. This allowed them to do some traveling around the country. Together they raised five children; one son, Fred Jr., and four daughters; Lorraine, Lynn, Laurel and Lisa. They also were blessed with 15 grandchildren and 32 great grandchildren. Although Carole and her family moved around a bit in the early part of her husband's military career, they ended up settling in the Las Vegas area for more than 40 years. Carole was devoted to her husband and family and was considered "the Rock" of the family. She was a consistent disciplinarian but she was also the one who really taught her children the proper values in life such as accountability, kindness, honesty and perseverance. She taught us to have backbone and confidence in our own lives. Carole always had an artistic eye for color and balance and enjoyed creating a warm and inviting home for her family. In her career she enjoyed doing some interior design work, helping make pleasing homes and environments for others to enjoy. She also pursued work in real estate for a few years, helping her customers find their special home to live in. She was very strong, caring, loyal, romantic, and a perfectionist; always maintaining a clean and beautiful home. She will be remembered most for her strength, kindness and passion for her late husband Fred and her very large family. A funeral service may be determined at a later date.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store