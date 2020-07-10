Carole Wein, 81, passed away on Sunday, July 5, 2020. Born on April 14, 1939, she was a long-time resident of Queens, NY. Carole received a Bachelor of Science from Mills College, and a Masters Degree in Psychology from Long Island University. She also had a permanent NYS Teaching Certification from the State University of NY, and was employed for over 35 years as a School Psychologist in the New York City Public Schools. Carole retired to Las Vegas in 1999. Carole is preceded in death by her parents Louis and Mildred Price, as well as her devoted husband Harold Wein. She was a loving and giving mother to Renaldo and Donna Hylton and was an integral part of their lives. She was adored by her grandchildren Tiphanie and Travais. For over 14 years, she was the loving companion of Harold Miller, and was an important part of the lives of his daughters Marjorie (Steven) Brandon and Judith (Robert) Neiman. Burial will be on July 10th at Mount Lebanon Cemetery, Queens, New York. The family requests that memorial donations be sent to Love Without Walls, P.O. Box 7677, Hicksville, NY 11802. Services will be private. Friday, July 10, 2020, 1:00pm, at Queens, NY, 114 03 Queens Blvd, Queens, NY, 11375,