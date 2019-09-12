|
CAROLINE CARRAN Caroline Nicole Carran was born July 3, 2014, just in time for the holiday fireworks she always believed were especially for her. After lighting up this world for five wonderful years, she left it September 8, 2019, surrounded by family and wearing her fluffiest dress, glittery shoes, jewels, fancy nails and a flower crown. All of her favoritesan explosion of fun and color that honored her extraordinary spirit. Caroline adored unicorns, and truly was one. Holding her for the first time, high school sweethearts Dr. Christine Quartuccio-Carran and Ryan Carran became Mom and Dad, their hearts filling in magical new ways. Curious, determined and constantly busy, their tiny girl was an overachiever in all milestones. But what shone brightest was her unwavering sweetness. Even as a baby, Caroline delighted in making people laugh. She was witty, feisty and so kind, a champion snuggler who loved building forts with Dad, helping Mom in the kitchen and chasing her dog siblings with 2-year-old brother Collin. Playing dress-up meant equal joy in becoming a princess or a superhero, though she couldn't resist Mom's makeup and heels and anything pink, purple or covered in rainbows. She hosted countless tea parties for her army of stuffed animals, each with its own story, personality and spot on her hilariously crowded bed. She dreamed of being a ballerina but never wanted to take lessons. While she toyed with being the Little Mermaid and an actual bee (so she could make honey), she was sure she'd become a doctor like Mom. Obviously they would carpool to work and make Dad ride in the back. Caroline left her sparkle all over Las Vegas, from the Golden Knights practice facility where she fangirled for goaltender Marc-André Fleury to her Faith Lutheran classroom where she excelled at puzzles and art projects. Strangers marveled at her impeccable manners, and teachers found her exceptionally considerate, compassionate and creative. Every day during drop-off to school, she gave her parents penguin kisses, owl kisses, butterfly kisses, 20 hugs and one extra squeeze for luck. At bedtime, she loved singing, saying prayers passed down from her grandparents and hearing Mom and Dad ward off any scariness with: "Don't let the strawberry bugs bite!" Caroline always knew what she wanted and went for it. Fearless. That made her adventurous and independent, but she never forgot to be a generous friend and excellent big sister, cousin, niece, daughter, granddaughter and great-granddaughter. She gave the absolute best full-body hugs that you could feel her smile through so powerfully it almost knocked you over. In her final moments, Caroline's family celebrated her phenomenal capacity to love. On the way to donate organs to other kids in need of miracles, she was carried through a tunnel of bubbles blown by staff and patients in the pediatric intensive care unit. Of course, the processional was soundtracked with "Sweet Caroline." Ena Beana, Bubs, Bean Pie, Beanie, Baby Girl we are so incredibly proud of who you are, and we will miss you every day. Until we meet again, we'll see you in the ladybugs and butterflies. Love you forever, with all the kisses and hugs and one extra squeeze for luck. Caroline is survived by her loving family, including numerous cousins, aunts, uncles, grandparents and great grandparents. A funeral service will take place on Saturday, September 14, from 12:30 to 2 p.m. at her family church: Christ the King Catholic Community, 4925 S. Torrey Pines Drive, Las Vegas, NV 89118.