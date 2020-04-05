|
|
CAROLINE MARGARET ADAMSON Caroline Margaret Adamson went to be with her Lord and Savior on Thursday, March 26, 2020 at Hillside Nursing and Rehabilitation in Wake Forest, NC. She was born on August 27,1925 to the late Constance Barone Chetcuti and Lawrence Chetcuti in Brooklyn, New York. Carol was a member of the Screen Actor's Guild where her stage name was Carol Van Dyke. She appeared in A Certain Smile; The Apartment; Spartacus and the TV series Perry Mason and Vegas. She was a long time resident of Las Vegas, Nevada before retiring in 2003 to be near her loving family in Raleigh, NC. Carol was an instrumental advocate of financially supporting the Saint Rose of Lima Hospital in Las Vegas. When she retired in Raleigh, she met many new friends at Saint Raphael Catholic Church where she enjoyed calling Bingo at the Senior's Club. She leaves behind to cherish her memory, sister, Gloria Kluever of Raleigh, NC; nephews Ronald Kluever and wife Susan of Wake Forest, NC; Dean Kluever and wife Gail of Raleigh, NC. Grand nephews, Christopher, Chase and Jake Kluever. Grandniece, Sumer Lugo and her husband, Peter of Kernersville, NC and great-grandnephew, Axel Lugo. She was predeceased by her husband, Ned Adamson. Entombment will take place at Raleigh Memorial Park in Raleigh, NC with a memorial service to be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made in Carol's memory to Transitions LifeCare 250 Hospice Circle Raleigh, NC 27607. Arrangements by Clancy Strickland Wheeler Funeral Home, Wake Forest, NC (919-556-7400) www.cswfuneralhome.com