Carolyn A. Brandom


1929 - 2019
Carolyn A. Brandom Obituary
Carolyn A. Brandom of Las Vegas passed away peacefully at home on July 26, 2019. Born in Hamden, North Dakota on September 23, 1929, Carol moved to Chicago, Il. at an early age. A 52-year resident of Las Vegas, Carol worked at several different jobs over the years after raising her four children. A world-traveler later in life, Carol always wanted to learn as much as she could about the world. She is survived by her children: Candi Faust, Stephanie Keller, Victoria (Rudy) Lanier, Christina (Gary) Sessa, eight grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. Carol was preceded in death by her husband, Benedict M. Brandom. In lieu of flowers, please donate to your local hospice or the www.bunkersmortuary.com/tributes Services previously held.
