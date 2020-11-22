1/1
CAROLYN BARBER Carolyn Louise James Barber passed away peacefully November 14, 2020, in Provo, UT, with her husband of 64 years, Dave Barber, at her side. Carolyn was born May 22, 1932, in Salt Lake City, to parents Clyde and Vera James. She graduated from Provo High School and went on to graduate from Brigham Young University, where she was active in social clubs (Pres. of Val Norn) and earned a B.A. in Journalism. Carolyn worked for KSL Radio as advertising copywriter. She later taught English and Journalism at East High in Salt Lake City. Carolyn married David L. Barber, Jr. on July 2, 1956 and they raised four children. After moving to California in 1981, they eventually retired to Henderson, NV, in 1999. Carolyn was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints and volunteered in many school and church functions, including serving as Ward Relief Society Pres., Stake Relief Society Pres., Young Women's Pres., and Las Vegas Temple volunteer for 17 years. She was the beloved "Nanni" to 13 grandchildren. Carolyn was preceded in death by her parents, Clyde and Vera James and her sister, Gloria James Weitzeil. She is survived by her husband David Barber, daughter, Melissa Barber (Frank) Benavidez, sons Brent (Carolyn) Barber, Jeffrey (Carlie) Barber, and Timothy Barber, brother, Richard (Linda) James, and 13 grandchildren. Services will be held on a future date.


Published in Las Vegas Review-Journal on Nov. 22, 2020.
