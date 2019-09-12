|
|
CAROLYN DOBBS CONLEY Carolyn (Dobbs) Conley, 54, of Las Vegas Nevada passed away at her home surrounded by family Monday, August 5, 2019. Carolyn was born September 27, 1964 in Panama City, FL. Carolyn was a graduate of Bay High School. She most recently was Senior Vice President of Human Resources with International Market Centers, Owner/Consultant of CRC Executive Human Resources Consultant. Prior to that she was Corporate Vice President with Ameristar Casinos, Vice President of Human Resources with the Desert Inn Hotel Casino, as well as, Human Resource leadership roles with, Players, Luxor and the Excalibur Hotel and Casinos. Carolyn's passion was bringing out the best in people and she was excellent, doing just that, in her personal life and her work life. Carolyn's greatest gift was finding and highlighting the strengths of all those around her. She is preceded in death by her father, Edwin Conley Sr.; her mother, Billie Whitesell Conley; her sister and brother in law, Pamela and Terry Culver. Those left to cherish Carolyn's memory include her son, Tyler Dobbs, of Las Vegas; sister, Tammy Darnell (Jimmy), of Panama City; her brother, Edwin Conley, Jr. of Lynn Haven; her nephew, Kevin Berry (Ashley), of Tallahassee, FL; her niece, Megan Bailey (Stephen) of Sacramento, CA; Bonus Son, Michael Rubinstein, of Las Vegas; and Bonus Daughter, Joanna Parenteau (Chris) of West Harvard. She was always there with compassion, humor, wisdom, and a magnetic spirit. No matter what life dealt her she handled it with grace, bravery, and she never complained. The family would like to thank her many wonderful friends that surrounded her with love and care. She adored and appreciated all of you. A Celebration of Life will be at 1 p.m. Sun., Sept. 29, at Worldview, Building B, 16th Floor, World Market Center Las Vegas, 495 S Grand Central Pkwy., Las Vegas, NV 89106, with Wayne Davis officiating. The family ask that in lieu of flowers donations be made to My Humane website, Tammy Darnell Campaign, in memory of Carolyn Dobbs Conley.