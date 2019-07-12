|
Carolyn Hardy Holland passed away on Sunday, July 7th, 2019, at age 82, after a battle with Alzheimer’s. She and her twin sister, Madelyn, were born on June 11, 1937, daughters of Dr. and Mrs. Stanley Hardy. She attended Fifth Street Grammar School and Las Vegas High School. Following graduation in 1955 she attended BYU and then moved to Southern California where she married and had her one daughter. Carolyn retired from the printing business in 2000 and returned to Las Vegas. She enjoyed jazz, dancing, California Angels, and cruising all over the world. She is survived by her daughter, Debbie (Richard) of Portland, Oregon; two granddaughters, Rachel and Melanie; two great-granddaughters, Rilee and Kennedi; sister, Mary Alice; and brother, Tom. She was preceded in death by her brother, Bill, and twin sister, Madelyn. A graveside service will be held at Davis Mortuary at 6200 S. Eastern on Saturday, July 13th, at 1 PM.