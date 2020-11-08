1/1
CAROLYN RUTH WADE FUNK
1937 - 2020
CAROLYN RUTH WADE FUNK Carolyn Ruth was called home November 1, 2020. After a long battle with many illnesses, our beloved mother, sister, grandmother and great grandmother made her final journey to be with her husband, Dean, her brothers Tommy, Neal, Dean and John, sister Elsie and her parents, Leonard and Ruth. Carolyn was born September 9, 1937 in Lovelady, Texas to Leonard and Ruth Wade. She grew up in Grapeland, Texas, where she was a high school cheerleader for her beloved Grapeland Sandies. Despite being a fiercely proud Texan, she moved with her family to Las Vegas in 1967 and began her long career as an office manager at various elementary schools. On June 29th, 1990, she married the love of her life, Dean C. Funk, an educator, coach and gentle giant. Carolyn was a member of Beta Signa Phi sorority, Las Vegas Volleyball League and had an enormous love for music, dancing and yellow roses. Carolyn is survived by her loving brother Jackie (Wanda), daughters Kimbra Webb (William) and Charlotte Wintch (Dave), granddaughter Taylor Webb, grandson David Barrington (Jennifer, Jamie, Kate) and many other great grandchildren. At her request, no services will be held. To honor her memory, the family is asking that donations be made to the Lou Ruvo Center for Brain Health.



Published in Las Vegas Review-Journal on Nov. 8, 2020.
