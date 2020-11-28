1/2
CARRIE O'DELL
1960 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share CARRIE's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
CARRIE O'DELL Born June 19, 1960 in Salem, OR to Dean and Eleanor Sue Stiles. She passed Nov. 16, 2020 joining her father, mother in law Louise, grandparents and her beloved dog Sadie. Survived by Husband Michael, Stepdaughter Ashley Mother Sue, Brother Lorren Stiles and his finance Vivian, niece Natalie nephews Jonathon and Stephen Stiles, Friend and "second Mom" Yvonne Miller, beloved aunts uncles and cousins. Married to best friend Michael together 19 years residing in Las Vegas while visiting HI, CA, resort camping in their travel trailer and many Oregon trips. Carrie attended schools in Keizer, Salem and SF. She managed mini warehouses and Xmas tree sales for her father, recently investing in TX Longhorns. She loved all her pets, music, flowers, crosswords and painting. We will miss Carrie's free spirit, warm generous heart, smile and and laughter even as we take comfort knowing she is rejoicing with loved ones and at peace in Heaven. Celebration of life will be a 1 pm Thu., Dec. 3, at Palm South Jones Mortuary. In lieu of flowers you may donate to any animal rights cause if you wish.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Las Vegas Review-Journal on Nov. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
3
Celebration of Life
01:00 PM
Palm South Jones Mortuary
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Palm South Jones Mortuary
1600 South Jones Blvd
Las Vegas, NV 89146
7024648420
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Palm South Jones Mortuary

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved