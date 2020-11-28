CARRIE O'DELL Born June 19, 1960 in Salem, OR to Dean and Eleanor Sue Stiles. She passed Nov. 16, 2020 joining her father, mother in law Louise, grandparents and her beloved dog Sadie. Survived by Husband Michael, Stepdaughter Ashley Mother Sue, Brother Lorren Stiles and his finance Vivian, niece Natalie nephews Jonathon and Stephen Stiles, Friend and "second Mom" Yvonne Miller, beloved aunts uncles and cousins. Married to best friend Michael together 19 years residing in Las Vegas while visiting HI, CA, resort camping in their travel trailer and many Oregon trips. Carrie attended schools in Keizer, Salem and SF. She managed mini warehouses and Xmas tree sales for her father, recently investing in TX Longhorns. She loved all her pets, music, flowers, crosswords and painting. We will miss Carrie's free spirit, warm generous heart, smile and and laughter even as we take comfort knowing she is rejoicing with loved ones and at peace in Heaven. Celebration of life will be a 1 pm Thu., Dec. 3, at Palm South Jones Mortuary. In lieu of flowers you may donate to any animal rights cause if you wish.