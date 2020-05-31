Carter Franklin Stransky was born on December 18th, 1950 in Fremont, Nebraska. He passed away on the morning of May 25th, 2020 at his home in Las Vegas, Nevada. Carter was honored to serve as a Sargent in the United States Air Force during the Vietnam War. He then went on to work at The Desert Inn Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas as a member of the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees Local 720. Sarge was also a proud member of the Black Patch Motorcycle Club, the Eagle Riders, and the Patriot Guard Riders. Carter was preceded in death by his loving Wife, Sandy, in August of 2010. He leaves behind his Daughters Callie Rees and Autumn Halsey, Grandsons Julian Llulla and David Carter Rees, Brother Theodore Stransky, and his Mother Beverly Doyle. Services are pending. at Veteran's Memorial Cemetary, 1900 Veterans Memorial Dr, Boulder City, NV, 89005,