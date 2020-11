CATERINA HEALY Beloved Caterina "Nina" Teresa Healy, 65, was called home on October 12, 2020 in Las Vegas, NV. To all whom would like to treasure her with us, a Celebration of Life Ceremony will be held for her at the Beacon Center: 4505 West Hacienda Ave Suite G2 on 11/15/20 at 1 PM.