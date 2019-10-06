Home

King David Memorial Chapel
2697 E Eldorado Ln
Las Vegas, NV 89120
(702) 464-8570
Memorial service
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
9:30 AM
King David Memorial Chapel
2697 E Eldorado Ln
Las Vegas, NV 89120
More Obituaries for CATHERINE BUCKLEY
CATHERINE FRANCES BUCKLEY


1945 - 2019
CATHERINE FRANCES BUCKLEY Obituary
CATHERINE FRANCES BUCKLEY Catherine (Melone) Buckley, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, October 1, 2019, at the age of 74, in Henderson, NV. Catherine was born June 11, 1945 in Chicago, and was a nurse and loving mother of two girls, Bridgette and Alison whom she raised in Wilmette, Illinois. Cathy later moved to Las Vegas and loved golf, traveling and bridge. She will be remembered for her humor and love of family. Cathy was preceded in death by her father, John; mother, Mary; husband, Allen; and sister, Clarice. She is survived by Bridgette and Alison; grandchildren, Brandon, Hugo and Vera; siblings Charlotte, Christine, Mary Ellen, John. A memorial service will take place October 11, 2019, at 9:30am at the King David Memorial Chapel in Henderson, NV. There will be a later service in the Chicago area. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to St. Rose Domincan Health Foundation.
