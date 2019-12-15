|
CATHERINE HAMMELRATH Catherine Laura Blackman Hammelrath, 83, of Las Vegas, Nevada passed away surrounded by her family on November 25, 2019. As a 2nd generation Las Vegan, Catherine spent her life giving back to her home community. She graduated from Las Vegas High School in 1953, attended UNR briefly, married and moved back to Las Vegas. She went on to continue her education, graduating from UNLV in 1971 with her Bachelor of Arts in Education. She began her teaching career in 1972 at Burkholder Junior High School in Henderson Nevada, where she not only taught but positively impacted the lives of so many of her students. While teaching at Burkholder, Catherine continued her own education, completing her Master of Arts Degree in 1986. In 1984 Catherine transferred to her old Alma Mater, Las Vegas High School, where she taught both standard and AP Spanish classes. Her AP students had both the highest percentage of students that passed and the highest passing scores. During her tenure at Vegas High School, Catherine was also honored with the Teacher of the Year Award for implementing Spanish for Spanish Speakers in the Clark County School District. To so many of her students she was more than simply their teacher, she was also their mentor, counselor and friend. Catherine retired from Vegas High School in 1999 and continued to pursue her love of teaching with Adult Education from 2000 to 2015. In 2019, Catherine was awarded a Commendation from the City of Henderson for her 43 years of teaching. Catherine was a true native Nevadan, always expressing her love for her home state. Her love was exhibited in so many ways, from boating at Lake Mead, summer "Travel Nevada" trips with her two grandsons to riding four wheelers at Amargosa Dunes. Throughout these years, Catherine raised her four children, spent ample time with her two grandsons, and helped raise and nurture a multitude of four legged grandkids. She was also very present in the lives of her brother and sister-in-law, her nieces and nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews. Catherine was a wonderful friend to so many people without ever realizing the impact she made in their lives. She will be greatly missed by all. Catherine is survived by her husband, Bill Jefferson, her four children Damon Hammelrath, Leah Garwood (Hammelrath), Erin Hammelrath and Rachel Hammelrath, her two grandsons, Richard Emanuel and Joshua Garwood and her son-in-law Gary Garwood. Services will be held at Palm Mortuary on Eastern Avenue on Saturday December 21st at 2pm. Following the service, gathering to be held from 3:30PM-5:30PM at: Sierra Gold 6515 S. Jones Blvd LV, NV 891198. In lieu of flowers, Catherine would appreciate donations to either of the following: UNLV Scholarship fund or Department of Education Las Vegas Salvation Army.