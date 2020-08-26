CATHY LYNN MCKESSON Cathy Lynn McKesson, a Las Vegas native, passed away peacefully at her home, August 20, 2020, while surrounded by her loving family. She was a beloved wife, mother, daughter, sister, aunt, and grandmother. She graduated from the old Las Vegas High School, where she met her husband, Paul McKesson, or "Cubby" as so many know him. They raised their family here in Las Vegas and enjoyed boating, camping, traveling, and all things outdoors! She was a lover of animals, acquiring many over the years. She loved her family, her furry kids, and enjoyed tending to her beautiful yard. She worked as a veterinary assistant, medical records clerk, as well as for a company testing prototype vehicles. She was an excellent, skilled driver, and even traveled to much of the East Coast for the last company she worked at. Her beautiful smile, her laugh, and her giant hugs will be greatly missed! She is preceded in death by her brothers, David and Douglas Ogle; and father, Wilbur Ogle. She is survived by her husband, Paul; two sons, Jesse and Paul; her mother, Carole; sister, Janice DeVito; granddaughter, Riley; along with nieces, Kristen and Tayler; and their children, Jazalyne, Anthony Jr., Ryan, and Lincoln. She has numerous nieces and nephews that she loved that live here in Las Vegas. Due to Covid-19, services will be private.