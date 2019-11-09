|
|
Cathy Sue (Hall) Barrett, 71, of Henderson, Nevada. passed away peacefully in her home on October 31, 2019, after a year long battle with cancer.
Cathy was born January 18, 1948 in Hutchinson, Kansas to Claude F. and Miriam L. (Copenhaver) Hall, who preceded her in death.
Cathy grew up in Lakewood, Colorado and graduated from Lakewood H.S. in 1965. Shortly after graduation, she embarked on a lifelong career flying the friendly skies with Western, then Delta Airlines. She loved being a flight attendant and retired shortly after 911. She loved sports, but especially football, and was the Denver Broncos biggest fan. She also enjoyed watching golf and loved Arnold Palmer and Phil Mickelson.
Cathy is survived by her loving husband, Jack Barrett, step-daughter, Annette Jezek, grandson, Jake Jezek, her niece Tammy and husband, Duayne Tomlinson. She was preceded in death by her older sister Sharie (Truax) Morgan and brother-in-law, Ralph Morgan. She also had many good friends and will be missed by all who knew her.
In lieu of flowers, please contribute to your favorite animal charity or pet rescue. A memorial service is pending. The family would like to thank the staff of Serenity Hospice for their loving care and compassion for Cathy and her family. Services are pending.