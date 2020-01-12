Home

St Thomas More Catholic Comm
130 N Pecos Rd
Henderson, NV 89074
Service
Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Thomas More Catholic Community
130 N. Pecos Road
Henderson, NV
1927 - 2019
Cecilia Barragan Obituary
Cecilia Barragan, 92, of Las Vegas, passed away December 3, 2019. She was born June 18, 1927, to Benito and Maria Gallegos in Fort Sumner, New Mexico, and was a 67 year resident of Las Vegas.

She will be remembered as a loving and kind person who enjoyed family, friends and working on projects in her sewing room.

She was preceded in death by her husband, John Barragan, a World War II Army Veteran; sons, Michael Barragan and John Barragan Jr. She is survived by her remaining children, Cecilia "CJ" Campagna and Robert Barragan; ten grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren and one great-great grandchild.

Services will be held Thursday, January 16, 2020, 11:00am, at St. Thomas More Catholic Community, 130 N. Pecos Road, Henderson, NV, 89074,
