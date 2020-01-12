|
Cecilia Barragan, 92, of Las Vegas, passed away December 3, 2019. She was born June 18, 1927, to Benito and Maria Gallegos in Fort Sumner, New Mexico, and was a 67 year resident of Las Vegas.
She will be remembered as a loving and kind person who enjoyed family, friends and working on projects in her sewing room.
She was preceded in death by her husband, John Barragan, a World War II Army Veteran; sons, Michael Barragan and John Barragan Jr. She is survived by her remaining children, Cecilia "CJ" Campagna and Robert Barragan; ten grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren and one great-great grandchild.
Services will be held Thursday, January 16, 2020, 11:00am, at St. Thomas More Catholic Community, 130 N. Pecos Road, Henderson, NV, 89074,