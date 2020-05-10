CECILIA DURAN Cecilia "Cece" Duran passed away peacefully on May 3, 2020. Cece was born on January 8, 1970 in Phoenix, Arizona. After graduating from Variety School in Las Vegas, she began working at Opportunity Village where she stayed a loyal employee until her passing. Throughout life Cece traveled with family, finding a love for the beach and Disneyland. Cece enjoyed bowling, spending time with friends and family, dancing, going to parties, and listening to music (especially country). Her family rests assured knowing that Cece is resting in peace with the Lord, where there is no pain or limitations of this world. Cecilia is survived by a loving family who eagerly await their reunification in Heaven where Cece looks down on us today.